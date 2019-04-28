MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

