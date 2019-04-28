MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of MGP opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 350,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 263,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

