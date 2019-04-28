MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,837 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of CYTK opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.07. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

