MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTR. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Investar by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Investar by 173.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Investar by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Investar by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ISTR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.20. Investar Holding Corp has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,383 shares of company stock worth $174,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

