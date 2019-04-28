Methanex (MEOH) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Methanex stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. 654,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

