Metal Hits Market Capitalization of $21.25 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and $535,921.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00009158 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00429191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.01025445 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00022801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00177905 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021085 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007785 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,762,284 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

