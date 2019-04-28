Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,996 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,100,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,496 shares of company stock worth $30,887,776. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $281.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

