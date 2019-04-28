Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 210,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

BWZ opened at $30.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0209 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

