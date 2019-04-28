Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $10.86 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 216,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

