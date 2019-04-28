Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 38,821 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 475,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,827,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 600,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,527,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 88,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $9,555,016.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

NYSE:FIS opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

