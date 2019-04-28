Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $15.80 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $259.23.

In other Mercantil Bank news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. FIG Partners started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

