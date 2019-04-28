Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Megacoin has a market cap of $251,449.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.01354799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001867 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,002,194 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

