MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $4.41 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

