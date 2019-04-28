Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 8,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $156.59 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/meeder-asset-management-inc-increases-stake-in-idex-co-iex.html.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.