MEDNAX Inc (MD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.49.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, President Joseph M. Calabro sold 12,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $399,198.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 429,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $897,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,511,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 159,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,464,000 after acquiring an additional 314,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,282,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,464,000 after acquiring an additional 314,415 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,345,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

