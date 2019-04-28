MediBloc (MED) Achieves Market Cap of $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.02995844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.05024800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.01360727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.01184609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00105270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.01161203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00304662 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00030745 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

