Mcdonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $197.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $198.60.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In related news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mcdonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/mcdonalds-mcd-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.