Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $197.42 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

