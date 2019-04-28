Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 403,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

