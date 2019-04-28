MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 700,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 315,658 shares.The stock last traded at $28.47 and had previously closed at $26.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $313,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 112,889 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.0% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,467,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after buying an additional 95,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

