MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.24.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 536,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.27 million, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $32,806.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,492 shares of company stock valued at $186,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

