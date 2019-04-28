LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,975,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $98,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 571,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $35,720,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $104.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $88,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,694 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,301. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/ls-investment-advisors-llc-sells-928-shares-of-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.