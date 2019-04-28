LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,353,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,701,640.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,513.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,824 shares of company stock worth $16,878,086. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.79%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

