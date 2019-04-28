Lovesac (LOVE) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Roth Capital

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 499.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

