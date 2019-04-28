Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $20.59 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCE opened at $52.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

