LogMeIn (LOGM) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We think this is key to getting the company back to double digit growth and will be the fundamental driver to shares. Key Points Q1 Results: Q1 revenue came in at $308.1mn above consensus $306mn with earnings of $1.17 also above consensus $1.14. Adjusted EBITDA above expectations, posting $96.8mn (31.4% margin) vs. consensus $95mn. Adjusted cash flow from operations was $119.7mn, or 38.8% margin vs consensus $127mn or 41.5% margin. Deferred revenues were up 45% to $402.3mn.””

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. 1,577,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,404. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,252,000 after purchasing an additional 163,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 267.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 270.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LogMeIn by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

