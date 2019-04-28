Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 4,300 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of V stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

