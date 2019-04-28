LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Reaches One Day Volume of $241.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $15,604.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000257 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,746.48 or 2.41099893 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00125205 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

