Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Orchard Funding Group (ORCH)

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 119 ($1.55) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ORCH opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Orchard Funding Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

