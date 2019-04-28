Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of LEN opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

