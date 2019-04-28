Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY19 guidance at $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEG opened at $42.01 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $834,309.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $444,567.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,070.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

