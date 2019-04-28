Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases Shares of 1,670 Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northstar Realty Europe stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 168.54% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Northstar Realty Europe Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

