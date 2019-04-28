Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 505 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up about 2.7% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 201,293 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,449,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,409,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.17. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $853.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.00%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

