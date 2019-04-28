LDR Capital Management LLC Takes $13.62 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 11.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,593. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1804 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

