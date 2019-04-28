Lantz Financial LLC Invests $472,000 in Citigroup Inc (C)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $2,870,923. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $76.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.98.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

