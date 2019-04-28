Landstar System (LSTR) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.20.

LSTR traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.42. 358,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,643,000 after purchasing an additional 444,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $41,862,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2,928.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 218,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after buying an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after buying an additional 195,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

