Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 69,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $183.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.