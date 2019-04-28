Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $457,261.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

