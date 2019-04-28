Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 45.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 150,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,878.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 6,774 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $845,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,887.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,474 shares of company stock valued at $39,698,184 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

KMB opened at $125.74 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

