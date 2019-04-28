Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimball International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Kimball International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,035,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kimball International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kimball International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.14.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

