Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €62.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.80 ($70.70).

FRA KGX opened at €60.00 ($69.77) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

