Jury selection Starts in 2nd trial over NCAA Recruiting

Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former amateur coach charged with bribing big-school trainers to improve their business relationship with basketball players and an agent.

The trial of ex-amateur league director Merl Code and company manager Christian Dawkins began Monday at Manhattan federal court.

Testimony at a trial estimated to last will encircle bribes paid to an assistant coach.

Those wait for sentencing and have pleaded guilty to charges.

Judge Edgardo Ramos told prospective jurors that the scandal also affected Creighton University and Texas Christian University.

Dawkins and code have pleaded not guilty.