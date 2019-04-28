JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Price Target to GBX 121

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.56).

LON:TALK opened at GBX 124.10 ($1.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 310.25. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

