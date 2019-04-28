Jordan Park Group LLC Has $36.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,047.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 285,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

