John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.33 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBT opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $123.90.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $138,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,547.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

