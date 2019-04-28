Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other Jeld-Wen news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JELD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.85. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/jeld-wen-holding-inc-jeld-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.