JD.Com Inc (JD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,971,655 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 29th total of 67,160,843 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,195,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of JD stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in JD.Com by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

