James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,330,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,192,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 231,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,770,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMK opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.28.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $207,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,305,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,785 shares of company stock worth $14,109,803. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

