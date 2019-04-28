James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,655,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

