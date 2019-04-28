ITV (ITV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ITV to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 158.33 ($2.07).

ITV stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.05 ($2.39).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The broadcaster reported GBX 15.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15 ($0.20) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that ITV will post 1418.99993375303 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,364.23 ($4,395.96).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

